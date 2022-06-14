Cora Murray, Morehead City
Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022.
Irene Austin, Newport
Irene Austin, 95, of Newport, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Home. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Jeremy Brunette, Cedar Island
Jeremy Brunette, 33, of Cedar Island passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Elton Bell Jr., Newport
Elton Guy Bell Jr., 56, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ROBERT GASKILL, Morehead City
Robert Gaskill, 97, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Robert will be private per his wishes. He is survived by one niece and various cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mason Gaskill; sister, Katherine Gaskill-Fulcher; and brothers, Eugene N. Gaskill Jr. and Paul Norman Gaskill.
SHIRLEY WILSON, Cedar Point
Shirley Kelly Wilson of Cedar Point, N.C., died June 12, 2022 at home. She was born October 5,1936 in Siler City, N.C., the daughter of Clinnie D. & Etta Cole Kelly, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Wilson.
ALICE "MAZIE" GIBBLE ALFORD, Newport
Alice “Mazie” Gibble Alford,78, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her celebration of life will take place at Church of Christ in Newport at a later date. Mazie was born on February 4, 1944, in Cranston, Rhode Island, to the late Plymouth and Betty Gibble.
CHARLES BICKFORD, Morehead City
Charles Bickford, 63, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
