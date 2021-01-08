John Henry Bass III, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be a service.
John was the son of the late John Henry Bass Jr. and Doris Harris Bass. He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Wilson, where he grew up on a farm. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded two Purple Hearts and tow Bronze Stars. He worked for Bridgestone/Firestone and retired with 36 years of service. John was known for his sense of fun, large smile and a love for people.
John met his wife of 14 years, Kathy Ogburn Bass, and they married in 2006. The two of them loved spending time together, sharing their faith and traveling. They loved each other every day.
John leaves a daughter, Shannon Shifley and husband Colin; brother, Dennis Bass; sisters, Dianne Boykin and Gail Pearson and husband Aubrey; stepchildren, Chris Ragland and wife Brandy and Heather Aubain; and two grandchildren who loved their “Papa,” Amelia Aubain and Myriam Ragland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Bass; and brother, Darnell Bass.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of John Bass to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570. The family is truly thankful for its care and comfort.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
