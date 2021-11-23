Donnie B. Causey, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Munden Funeral Home.
Donnie was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 17, 1950, to the late Boyd and Emma Irene Causey. He honorably served in the United States Navy and later worked faithfully at the Fleet Readiness Center East where he worked as a Supervisor on the H-53 Helicopter Line. Donnie was a proud patriot who loved and supported the freedom of the United States of America.
Helping anyone in need, Donnie had a special way about him that made people feel comfortable and loved. It wasn’t surprising that he was like a second father to so many. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband of 51 years, caring father, proud grandfather, faithful brother, and adored uncle.
Fishing was one of his most enjoyable and longtime hobbies. The anticipation of a great catch was just as fulfilling as the relaxation of being on the open waters. Football season was a highlight for Donnie, and he rarely missed watching his favorite team the Miami Dolphins.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Williams Causey of the home; daughter, Emma “Emy” Causey Meadows and husband Denton of Havelock; son, James Causey and wife Rebecca of Newport; sisters, Linda Johns and husband Wayne of Dunnellon, FL, Connie Mishoe and husband Monte of Floral City, FL, Sherry Hunt and husband Tony of Leesburg, FL, and Debbie Fambro and husband Danny of Palm Harbor, FL, Charla Webb and husband Randy of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Delaney Meadows, Megan Causey, Sarah Causey, and Joseph Causey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Faye Causey; and brother, Lonnie Boyd Causey.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Donnie’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
