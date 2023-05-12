GEORGE NELSON JOHNSON, Morehead City
George Nelson Johnson, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 12, 2023 at his home. He was born in Morehead City and raised in Carteret County all his life. He worked for the National Marine Fisheries for 43 years. He loved fishing, woodworking and working in the yard.
Paula Parson, Newport
Paula Kathryn Parson, 50, of Newport passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at home. Arrangements will be posted at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Virginia Chadwick, Beaufort
Virginia Chadwick, 77, of Beaufort passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Beaufort, NC. There will be a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JEREMIAH LEWIS STEIDL, Morehead City
Jeremiah Lewis Steidl, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, May, 12, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
DEBBIE L. STOTTS, Newport
Debbie L. Stotts, 65, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Debbie was born on July 27, 1957, to the late Woodrow and Allie Stotts. Born and raised in Michigan City, Indiana, she later moved to the coast of North Carolina where she lived in Carteret County for over 20 years.
WOODY HANCOCK SR., Sea Level
Woody Hancock Sr., 81, of Sea Level, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop Morris. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
ROBIN DAVIS FINCH, Emerald Isle
Robin Davis Finch, 65, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home. Robin was born on December 8, 1957, to the late Bob and Annie Davis. Born in Wake County, NC, Robin grew up on a tobacco farm and graduated from Wake Christian Academy.
LOUISA M. NAPIERKOWSKI, Morehead City
Louisa M. Napierkowski, 68, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home. Louisa was born on September 19, 1954, in Rock Island, Illinois. She spent most of her childhood in Marlton, New Jersey.
