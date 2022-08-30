Fay Smith Neal, 97, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Eden, died Sunday August 28, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Randolph County, N.C.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, Eden, N.C. with Pastor Eric Bartel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm Saturday, September 3rd at First Presbyterian Church and beginning Friday, September 2nd at her former home at 707 Moncure Street, Eden.
Born on March 4, 1925, in Sumter County, Florida, Fay was the daughter of the late Philip Ferg Smith and Eliza Akins Smith. She grew up in Florida, graduated from Montreat College in 1942 and Florida State University in 1945. During WWII she met a handsome serviceman from North Carolina named Thomas Garrett Neal. They married July 23, 1947, at Garrett’s Caswell County home. They moved to Leaksville, began a family, and joined the First Presbyterian Church. Fay was a very devoted Christian who contributed to the life of the church by teaching, singing in the choir, leading children’s ministry, supporting missions and helping in women’s ministry. She was instrumental in facilitating Saturday Church School, a ministry for special needs adults. Fay was a woman of many interests including history, nature, genealogy, and music. After rearing seven children she worked at Douglass School, retiring after 14 years.
In addition to her parents, Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett, her brother and sisters and her son-in-law, Gary Cagle.
Surviving are her seven children June Neal of Southport, N.C., Mary Cagle of Asheboro, N.C., Tom Neal and wife Sue of Appleton, Wisconsin, Terry Neal and wife Arlene of Granite Falls, N.C., Sue Pruitt and husband Joey of Cape Carteret, N.C., Donald Neal of Charleston, S.C., Stephen Neal and wife Ginger of Greensboro, N.C. Other survivors are Ken Clanton, brother-in-law of Lutz, Florida, Ruth Neal, sister-in-law of Oxford, and Barbara Neal, sister-in-law of Reidsville, N.C. Fay had 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorials will be made to Samaritans Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607 or First Presbyterian Church at 582 Southwood Drive, Eden, N.C. 27288.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
