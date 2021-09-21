Jonathan Barbee Burke, 53, of Siler City, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Chatham Hospital Inc. in Siler City. He has family in Carteret County.
A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, N. Chatham Ave, Siler City.
Mr. Burke was born in Chatham County on January 8, 1968, the son of Tommie Gene and Ada Josephine Boren Burke.
Jonathan loved racing cars and was an excellent wood worker. He cherished his family. He was employed with the family owned business, Western Auto of Siler City for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Faye Collins Burke; children, Jonathan, Jessie, Shelby, Zackary, Sophia, Natalie and Madelyn; sister, Laurie Clendenen of Greenville; brothers, Tommie Burke of Greensboro, Ben Burke of Cary, and Travis Burke of South Carolina,
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Burke.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Burke family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
