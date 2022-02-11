Amy Holland, Beaufort
Marjorie "Amy" Holland, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CHARLES MONROE GARNER, Salty Shores
Charles Monroe Garner, Sr., 99, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Amariah Garner Cemetery. Monroe was born September 3, 1922, in Newport, NC.
GEORGE B. FERGUSON JR., Indian Beach
George B. Ferguson Jr., 73, of Indian Beach, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Jessie Davis Hickman, Havelock
Jessie Davis Hickman, 82, of Havelock, NC died Friday, February 11, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete.
