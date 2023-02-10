Kathy “Kitty” Winslow, 77, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 16th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.
Kathy, known to all her friends and loved ones as Kitty, was born on May 6, 1945, in Chester, Pennsylvania, to the late Guy and Mozelle Jones. Her faith in the Lord was a guiding force in her life and in 1999, she became a member of Parkview Baptist Church where she joyfully served in numerous capacities. Whether she was singing in the choir, nurturing the little ones in the nursery, or ministering to families while assisting with the Bereavement Committee, Kitty was most fulfilled when working with the Church.
Kitty excelled in her role as loving wife and mother, and was certainly a happy homemaker. She took great pride in her home, making sure it was always clean and tidy. While some dread the task of laundry, Kitty found folding laundry to be therapeutic and even enjoyable. Kitty was known for her expert potato peeling ability and her tasty potato dishes. She thoroughly enjoyed working in her garden and tending to her plants. Ceramics was by far her most favorite hobby which allowed her to express her creativity. More than anything, Kitty loved her family beyond measure and was happiest when loving her children and grandchildren.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughters, Pam Winslow and Kelly Winslow, both of Newport; son, Bobby “B.J.” Winslow Jr. of Morehead City; grandchildren, DJ Byerly, Jacob Byerly, D’Anthony Winslow, Ashley Winslow, Addison Winslow, and Bella Winslow; and her great-grandson to be, Emerson Walker Byerly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bobby Jean Winslow Sr. who passed away in 2000; and her brother, Nick Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church for the “Forward Together Project” Fund, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
