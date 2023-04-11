JAMES HENRY MOYER II, Havelock
James Henry Moyer II, 70, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at PAM Health Hospital in Rocky Mount. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
RODNEY ALLEN WHITE, Arapahoe
Rodney Allen White, 74, of Arapahoe, passed away, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
JAIME HICKS LONG, Morehead City
Jaime Hicks Long, 47, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13th, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Freddie Braswell. She will be laid to rest privately. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12th, at Glad Tidings Church. Jaime was born on February 3,1976, in Lexington, Kentucky to James and Janet Hicks.
DAVID LONG, Morehead City
David Long, 39, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 8th, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13th , at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Freddie Braswell. He will be laid to rest privately. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12th, at Glad Tidings Church. David was born on June 26,1983, in Morehead City, to Wayne and Suzanne Long.
ANGELA WILLIAMS DAVIS, Morehead City
Angela Williams Davis, 61, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Angela was born on May 17, 1961, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late John and Arnette Williams. From a young age her artistic eye was outstanding.
DR. KATRINA "TRINA" NANNETTE SEITZ, Pine Knoll Shores (Formerly Boone)
Dr. Katrina “Trina” Nannette Seitz, 59, of Pine Knoll Shores and formerly of Boone, N.C., passed away Saturday, April 8th, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Trina was born on February 21, 1964, in Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Robert Seitz and her mother, Elizabeth Seitz. She was an excellent student and excelled in her studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.