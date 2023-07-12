Fay Basden Bullock, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, July 07, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Fay was a long-time member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She retired from Beaufort Elementary School Food Services Department. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, sewing, and most of all she loved her family.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Carteret Memorial Gardens with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lawrence and husband, Melton Jr. of Beaufort; two sons, Vernon Bullock Jr. and wife, Rhonda of Mill Creek; John Bullock and wife, Jenny of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Melton “Jay” Lawrence III of Beaufort; James “Jamie” Lawrence of Beaufort; Jenny Pannkuk and husband, Jason of Garner; Ryan Bullock of Beaufort; Brandon Bullock of Newport; John Bullock and wife, Jordian of Beaufort; Lilah Bullock of Goose Creek, SC; Haley Bullock of Goose Creek, SC; great-grandchildren: Alex Plante, Hunter Lawrence, Brooke Lawrence, Jordan Pannkuk, Hannah Pitcher, Ryleigh Bullock, Alaina Bullock, Corbin Bullock; great great grandchildren: Mason Bullock, Landon Pitcher, Raelynn Pitcher; and her brother, John Basden of Klamath Falls, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Basden; husband, Vernon Gray Bullock; and her son, Ray Bullock.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to: First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort, PO Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
