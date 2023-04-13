Frederick Roehrig, Beaufort
Frederick Roehrig, 75, of Beaufort passed away Thursday April 13, 2023, at Carteret Healtrh Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Leroy Cox, Beaufort
Leroy Cox, 90, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JUDITH "JUDI" ANNE ZERANCE, Atlantic Beach
Judith "Judi" Anne Zerance, 80, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15th at the family home in Newport.
SIMFOROSO MENDOZA, Morehead City
Simforoso Mendoza, 87, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JAMES HENRY MOYER II, Havelock
James Henry Moyer II, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Post Acute Hospital in Rocky Mount. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Russ Dixon.
