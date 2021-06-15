Adam Leslie Sanderson, 60, of Gales Creek, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, peacefully at his home.
His service is at 4 p.m. Thursday at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Mariner and the Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Adam was born Aug. 27, 1960, in Morehead City to Arnold Leslie Sanderson and Beadie Ballou Golden. Adam was a man of many talents, and he loved singing and dancing. His joy for life was evident in everything he did, from spending quality time with his family to enjoying the great outdoors. He had a love for the Lord. He grew up attending First Baptist Church in Morehead City and he sang in the church choir. He attended South Banks Church and Glad Tidings Church.
Adam loved working in the yard and enjoyed mowing grass. He was a huge sports fan, and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels. He did love the colors of the Duke basketball team, as was evident in the color of his vehicles. Adam worked at Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative for more than 31 years. He was so happy to give his grandson his first bottle and always wanted everyone to get along and love each other. He enjoyed listening to the Gaither gospel singer and enjoyed singing himself. One of Adam’s best moments was his first dance at his daughter, Jordan’s, wedding. He had a love for all different foods and snacks. There was never a dull moment when Adam was around.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Arnold Sanderson of the home; his daughter, Jordan Murray and husband Tyler of Spring Hope; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Britt and husband Bill of Morehead City; mother, Beadie Ballou Golden of Gales Creek; sister, Pam Pittman and husband Donald of Gales Creek; brother, Arnold “Bubba” Leslie Sanderson Jr. and wife Heather of Gales Creek; grandchildren, Corbin Tyler Murray, Helen Britt and William Britt IV; nephews, Spencer and Morgan Sanderson and Sam Sanderson and fiancée Ansley Smith; and nieces, Danielle Smith and husband Aldon, Kaitlyn Jones and Amber Pittman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Leslie Sanderson; and stepfather, Richard Golden.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, CB# 7295 UNC-CH, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 or online at give.unc.edu; or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
