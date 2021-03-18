Nelson Charles Lallier, 56, of Newport, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Haley; sisters, Mary Matthews and Marie Karbowski; other siblings; and parents, Roger Lallier and Diana McDougal.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
