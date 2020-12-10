Walter Daniels Chadwick, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Manly Rose officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend, the service will be livesteamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Walter was a member of Refuge Fellowship Church and was a commercial fisherman and boatbuilder by trade. Walter was well known for his love of the water and fishing of any kind, including clamming and oystering. He was extremely creative and enjoyed building things. Outside of those activities, you could often find him bird watching or spoiling his beloved dogs, Sadie and Yoko. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Walter is survived by his wife, Emily Sue Chadwick of the home; children, Alice Buffaloe of Newport, James Chadwick Sr. and his wife Lisa of Harkers Island, Eugene Chadwick and his wife April of Gloucester, Timothy Turner of Arizona, Wayne Lee and his wife Brandy of Beaufort and Brian Lee and his wife Michele of Gloucester; and grandchildren, Delilah Mayne, Christopher Buffaloe, Justin Buffaloe, Jamie Chadwick, Alex Chadwick, Marissa Chadwick, Kyle Chadwick, Lydia Lee, Kyler Lee, Khloe Willis and Makenzie Mosher; along with several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Katie Chadwick; sisters, Rachel Goodwin and Rosa Mae Davis; brothers, Mickey Chadwick and Dale Chadwick.
The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
