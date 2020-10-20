Holly L. Rose, 41, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.
Her visitation is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Williston United Methodist Church.
Holly is survived by her son, Dylan Lee Rose of Beaufort; mother, Sue D. Harvey and husband Nicky of Davis; father, Richard LeMay and wife Gloria of Cape Carteret; sister, Heather L. Lewis and husband Brandon of Garner; the father of her son, Timothy Rose of Harkers Island; and special friends, Crystal Clayton, Michael Forsythe, Nicole Futrell, Tracey Brinson, Melissa Smith, Nicole Dudley and “Mama Nancy” Willis.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents on both sides; and her soulmate, Jeff Styron.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund is being established for her son, Dylan. Please contact the family for details.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
