Kay Taylor Hartman, 79, of Newport, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home.
Kay was very active in life, not only loving and serving her family but also her community. She was a master gardener with the Carteret County cooperative extension agency, Wildwood extension. She was an avid bridge player, very active with St Egberts, serving on the Ladies Guild.
There was not anything she would not do for her family. Kay was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter- enabling her mother to live independently through her later years and continuing to deliver Meals on Wheels. She taught me about the value of life and caring for those around you, as well as stewardship of the blessings we have been provided. “Priorities” were a regular discussion growing up. Grandma also nurtured and cherished her grandsons- reading, playgrounds, various camps, beach trips, and ice cream were a regular routine. Furthermore, Kay could grow vegetables and cook. Those familiar with her will always remember her Hummingbird cake, and few can rival her crab cakes. She is sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Christiane London and husband, Darin of Burlington; her two grandsons, John and Chris; brother, Stephen Taylor and wife, Laura of South River; sister, Leslee Grace Fulcher and husband, Mike of Sea Level.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe Taylor and Ernal Cyrus; and her husband, Lt. Col John Eddie Hartman USAF (Ret)
In lieu of Flowers, a Contribution may be made to St Egbert’s / St Egberts school or Carteret County Child Advocacy Center.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
