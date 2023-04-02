Karen Smith, Newport
Karen Smith, 81, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
DISHA LAVERNE SMITH TAYLOR, Newport
Disha Laverne Smith Taylor, 77, of Newport, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 6th at Broad Creek Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Robbie Strickland.
