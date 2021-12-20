Bruce D. Goodwin, 80, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service.
Bruce was born on February 9, 1941, to Bruce L. and Ethel B. Goodwin. He was raised in Morehead City and attended Morehead City High School and North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He followed his father into the insurance business and spent most of his life in that business. He was a Mason, Shriner, and attended church as long as he was able.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife and caregiver Barbara Styron Goodwin; three children, Corinne, Bryon and Bruce L. Also surviving are one sister Gail Sung and husband Jim of Greensboro; three stepchildren, Rhonda, Karen and Ray F. Rice, Jr., eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
