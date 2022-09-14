Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep.
Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine.
A graveside service was held August 29, 2022.
He retired after 27 years from the Department of Transportation. After his retirement he started another career in the water, oystering, and clamming. He was known for being a hard worker. He had the respect of all who knew him. He was always there lending a helpful hand. He sold oysters that he had harvested to Capt. Jim's Seafood. When customers came to buy local oysters, they would ask if they had any that were harvested by Charlie. He always took pride in anything that he did.
He was the second child of 8 siblings. He is survived by a sister, Mary Saunders of Durham and a brother Daniel Antwine of Wilmington. He is also survived by lots of nieces and nephews that will always remember Uncle Charlie.
A special thank you to Francis Davis, known as Dave to Charlie. Francis and his family (plus Abby the dog) have been friends since Charlie moved to Mill Creek over 30 years ago.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine; brothers, David Antwine and Columbus Antwine, Jr.; and sisters, Margie Rouse, Evelynn Ramphey, and Rose Woodcock.
The family requests that donations be made in Charlie's honor to American Cancer Society or the Jimmy V Foundation.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Charlie Franklin Antwine.
