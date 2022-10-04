Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete Oct 4, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC. 