Richard “Pie” Ardell Styron Jr., 59, of Cedar Island, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Cedar Island Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Kevin Stott and Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service will be available for viewing later that day and will remain on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for 90 days.
Richard was born on December 19, 1961, in Sea Level, North Carolina. Fishing was in his blood and at a young age, he followed his passion to be on the water where he worked diligently his whole life. As a proud union member of the Local 25, he began working on dredge boats in 2004 and later became a captain on tugboats which was a role he thrived in. Being gone from his loved ones for long periods of time was difficult for him but he did what he had to do to support his family.
When not on the water, he could be found gardening or deer hunting, whatever it was he loved being outdoors. Being a duck hunting guide was another role he excelled in and enjoyed doing for numerous years. Shrimping and mullet fishing were other activities he enjoyed which also reaped a great meal for his family and friends.
Richard was never for a loss of words. He could tell a story like none other and always held people’s attention with his humor and personality. Back in the day he was called King Pin so you can imagine the stories he could tell were rather interesting. And who can forget the great family oyster roasts, no matter what he did, he made sure it was fun and entertaining for all. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Styron of Cedar Island; parents, Richard and Joann Styron of Cedar Island; children, Fred Styron of Cedar Island, Vada Styron of Sea Level, Joshua Austin, Charles Styron and wife Amber, and Richard Styron and wife Kelly, all of Cedar Island, Amanda Styron and Melissa Gillikin, both of Otway; sisters, Melodie Hamilton and husband Randy, Polly Davis and husband Michael; brothers, Robert Styron and Dean Robinson; grandchildren, Skyler Styron, Drake Styron, Noah Styron, Carter Styron, Sabrina Styron, Levi Styron, Chassidy Styron, Lillianna Styron, Emily Davis, Richard C. Styron Jr., Adam Styron and Jonathan Styron Garner; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Fred Goodwin; maternal grandmother, Katie Goodwin; paternal grandfather, Sam Styron; paternal grandmother, Naomi Styron; uncle, Rupert Gordon Daniels; and nephew, Robert “Bubby” Styron Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Cedar Island Community Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 660, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
