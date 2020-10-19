Beth Warren, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Piner-Gillikin Cemetery in Otway, officiated by the Rev. Tim Marriner.
Beth grew up in Otway. She was well-known for her flower gardens, and she loved to play the piano and sing. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Otway Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Bridget Salter of Otway and Kimberly Harvey and husband Osborne of Atlantic; mother, Erma Lawrence of Sea Level; brother, Guy Dalton Lawrence Jr.; grandchildren, Richard Scott Salter and wife Christina of Denver, N.C., Adam Salter and wife Ashley of Ayden, Allison Warren of Otway and Amanda Harvey of Cove City; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Lawrence Sr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.