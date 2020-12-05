Kathy Edwards, 66, of Morehead City, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her sons, William Shane Edwards of Delco and Daniel Edwards and Darrell Edwards, both of Morehead City; sister, Brenda Willis Lewis of Newport; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the 700 Club/The Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
