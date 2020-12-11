Barron “B.F.” Franklin Taylor, 56, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Newport.
His celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Monday with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
B.F. was born June 26, 1964, to Doyle and Ann Taylor in Jackson. He completed the family as the fifth child. B.F. moved to Carteret County as a toddler and remained there throughout his adult life. B.F. had a great love for his family, fishing, riding his motorcycle, dancing, singing karaoke and his pets. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
B.F. will be remembered for his uproarious sense of humor, his ability to brighten a room with his contagious ear-to-ear smirk and his larger-than-life personality. If there was music playing, you could find B.F. on the dance floor doing his signature “fish n’ hook,” “moon walk” or “sprinkler” dance moves. If there was a mic, you could find him singing with all his might into it, whether he knew the words or not, it didn’t matter, he was loud and proud. He lived for making others smile. B.F. never met a stranger and would happily bear hug anyone who would allow it. He often told people, “My name is B.F., but you can call me best friend.”
B.F. was a mechanic by trade. He was always tinkering on just about anything that housed a motor. If you thought something was broken, he would quickly tell you, “I gotta have it. Save it, I can fix it and use it later.” Nothing was too great of a challenge for him and if he couldn’t find a way to fix it, he would find a way to repurpose it. Most who knew B.F. have shared a story or two about a man who could ride a unicycle, and not just any unicycle, one that was 6 feet tall and he could ride it like a champ. This was B.F.’s claim to fame and will for sure be the fondest (and most defining) memory for many of his loved ones. He was literally on top of the world and in all his glory while riding. It was the one time and place where he was in charge, he had no limits or boundaries. He was free to be above everyone, at his own speed, and in his own unique way. By far, B.F. was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
B.F. is survived by daughters, Faith Howard and husband Johnny, Amber Taylor and boyfriend Keiki Cruz and Brittany Taylor; longtime girlfriend, Rosie Guthrie; granddaughters, Charlotte and Avery Howard and Maliyah Cruz; sisters, Jo Lewis and husband Jay Frank, Ann Borden and Millie Rhodes and husband Bryan; brother, Lee Taylor and wife Dawn; and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to count.
He is preceded in death by his father, Doyle Leroy Taylor Jr.; and mother, Elizabeth Ann Taylor.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
