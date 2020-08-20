Walter E. Gregory, 83, of Newport, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem after his battle with cancer.
His memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be buried at Fort Leavenworth Kansas National Cemetery near his brother, Thomas Gregory, at a later date.
Walter was born Jan. 29, 1937, in West Memphis, Ark., to George and Pearl Gregory.
He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduated from Memphis Tech High School. Walter enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954 and served one tour of duty in Chu Lai, Vietnam, earning a Vietnam Service CB Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service of Vietnam and Vietnam Good Conduct Medal for his service during the war. He remained in the airwing for 26 years as a jet mechanic, retiring as a maintenance chief earning the rank of MSGT/E-8. Following his military service, Walter joined the civil service as a painter in the Facilities Maintenance Department at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Walter enjoyed saltwater fishing, sailing and owned many boats over the years. He was a compassionate animal lover, volunteering at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, and often donated and shopped at the Habitat for Humanity Inc. ReStore in Morehead City. Walter built his home. He was a skilled and accomplished builder and mechanic. He cared for the stray and feral felines in his neighborhood, spaying and neutering the cats before finding them new homes.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; his son, John of Newport; and his daughter, Heather of Winston-Salem.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, Donald and Thomas, who were also members of the U.S. Marine Corps.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Semper Fi & America's Fund would be appreciated. The Semper Fi & America's Fund mission is to provide financial assistance and quality of life solutions to wounded heroes and their families. Donate online at thefund.org/donate or
Semper Fi & America's Fund,
825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609,
Oceanside, CA 92057.
Arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Inc.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.