KENDALL RAY BULLINGTON, Newport

Kendall Ray Bullington, 72, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.

JASON THOMAS MCDOUGALD JR., Newport

Jason Thomas McDougald Jr., 79, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.

SHARON "KAY" GUTHRIE, Harkers Island

Sharon "Kay" Guthrie, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.

