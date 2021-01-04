Lowell Grant Cassity, 59, of Newport, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no service
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Cassity of the home; son, David Lowell Cassity of Newport; and sisters, Sharon Dyer of Dalton, Ga., Tomi Jones of Newport and Robin Rogers of New Bern.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Thomas Cassity and Lillian Manning Cassity.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
