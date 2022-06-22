HAROLD CYRUS ROWLAND JR., Morehead City
Harold Cyrus Rowland Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Harold was born on November 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Harold and Althea Rowland. After graduating from high school, he honorably served in the United States Army. Harold continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.
DONALD "DONNIE" LEE WILLIAMS SR., Beaufort
Donald “Donnie” Lee Williams Sr., 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at North River United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Jones. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Donald, or Donnie as he was known, was born on January 10, 1943, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Jack and Evie Williams.
Thurman "Buddy" Garner Jr., Marshallberg
Thurman "Buddy" Davis Garner Jr., 73, of Marshallberg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Karen Leford
Karen Leford, 69, of Newport passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at home. Services are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
