Joseph Patsky
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
David Felton Jr., Beaufort
David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MARTHA "SISSY" HANCOCK, Stacy
Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery.
NORMA SALLY MIDGETT,Morehead City
Norma Sally Swinson Midgett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of Christ, went to her eternal reward on November 20, 2022, at the age of 86. She died with her husband of almost 68 years, and her daughters, by her side. Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 23rd at Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City.
ANGELIA HOWARD
Angelia Howard, 84, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Carteret Landing. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
JOAN FEREBEE, Swansboro
Joan Ferebee, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2022 at Bayview Nursing Home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome,net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
