James “Jimmy” Allen Cooper, 61, of Otway, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. In Jimmy's honor, the family requests a relaxed dress code.
Jimmy was born on December 18, 1959 in Niagra Falls, NY. He was raised and lived for many years in Orangeburg, SC before coming to North Carolina in 1996 where he made his home in Otway, NC.
He worked as an equipment operator for many years and traveled both near and far for work. Jimmy made lifelong friends along the way. He made beautiful wood work and could build anything. Jimmy was an avid hunter and proudly displayed his trophies around his home.
Jimmy is survived by three sons, Jared Wesley Cooper of Gaston, SC, William Bryce Martin, and Breylun Hunter Cooper of Otway, NC; as well as his former spouse, Tami Cooper; his mother, Peggy Foster of Orangeburg, SC; two sisters, Debi Cooper of Orangeburg, SC and Becky Cooper Grooms of Charleston, SC; and many special nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Theo Cooper; and his sister, Kathy Cooper Stephenson.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
