Linda Prewitt

Linda Ruth Prewitt, 77, of Swansboro, died Friday, August 25, 2023. 

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 2:00pm, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. 

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.  Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org. 

