Michael “Mike” Joseph Willard, 58, of Newport, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Michael, or Mike as he preferred, was born on April 16, 1963, in Boston, Massachusetts, to John and Rilla Willard, the youngest of nine children. Mike grew up in Newport where he lived most of his life. As a tractor trailer driver, he spent many hours and days travelling which took him cross country multiple times. When not working, he still enjoyed the open road where he loved riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his mother, Rilla Willard of Newport; sister, Mary Ducote and husband Jason of Morehead City; and brothers, Jack Willard and wife Teri of San Antonio, TX, James “Jim” Willard and wife Debbie, Ernest Willard, Willie Willard, all of Newport.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, John A Willard; sister, Linda Nettle; and brothers, John A Willard Jr. and Donnie Willard
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
