John William Yates, 82, of Lemon Springs, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice Center.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 am, Friday March 24,2023, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway, with the Reverend Darrell Wood officiating. Inurnment will be at 3:00 pm, Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com.
