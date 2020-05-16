Daniel Ray Dilbeck, 37, of Newport, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Beckley, W.Va.
Services for Daniel will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his significant other and mother to his children, Michelle Preast of the home; sons, Ebin Dilbeck and Tyler Dilbeck, both of the home; mother, Susan Dilbeck of New Bern; and brother, Will Dilbeck of New Bern.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kym Dilbeck.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
