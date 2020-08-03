Carl Benjamin Chadwick Jr., 92, of Beaufort, went home to his lord and savior Jesus Christ Friday, July 31, 2020.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Jack Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort. Due to the novel coronavirus, space will be limited as social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page and a larger memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Carl was born to Elizabeth Rumley Chadwick and Carl Benjamin Chadwick Sr. in Richmond, Va., March 3, 1928. His parents moved to Beaufort in 1929. He attended college in San Francisco, Calif. His aim was to become a doctor; however, he soon chose to come back to Beaufort to care for his ailing grandmother, Rosa Davis Chadwick.
Carl was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Beaufort, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served as a deacon for many years. In 2019, he was honored by the church congregation as a deacon emeritus for his continuous service.
Carl enjoyed working with young people, including his own sons and daughters. He led Boy Scout Troop 51 for 10 years and he coached Babe Ruth baseball and church league softball for 10 years.
After retiring from Owens Corning, Carl worked for the Beaufort Police Department for 13 years as a traffic guard. He was a member of the Morehead City Elks Lodge for 30 years and the Odd Fellows Lodge for 25 years. Perhaps his favorite civic contribution was his 36 years of service to the Beaufort Rescue Service, where he impacted many lives and made many friendships.
Carl is survived by the love of his life and bride of 68 years, Louise Parkin Chadwick; four sons, Darrel Chadwick and wife Debbie, Mark Chadwick and wife Janice, Scott Chadwick and wife Donna and Gary Chadwick and wife Billie; two daughters, Star C. Smith and husband Jimmy and Jessie C. Cowden and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Elaine, Christie, Kimberly, Tiffany, Alexandria, Danielle, Sidney, Samantha, Joshua, Jessica, Aaron and Chloe; 12 great-grandchildren; and three sisters; Rosalie Piner, Mary Ann Fluitt and Janet Watkins.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Chadwick; and granddaughter, Erica.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 403 Ann St. Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
