Lewis Clarke, 94, of Beaufort, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Raleigh.
His celebration of life will be held later this summer in Beaufort.
He was born March 10, 1927, in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, England, to Roland and May Pringle Clarke. During World War II, Lewis served as an officer with the British Royal Engineers. After the war, he returned to school to receive his masters of architecture at the University of Leicester and his master’s in landscape design at the University of Durham. He then received a Fulbright Scholarship to study at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design. After graduating from Harvard with a master's degree in 1952, Lewis was hired as a professor by Henry Kamphoefner, the founding dean of the North Carolina State University’s College of Design. He remained an integral part of the faculty until 1968 and continued to teach the occasional class through the 1980s.
In 1954, Lewis married Kit Swinson and created a legacy that would shape modernist landscape architecture in the South. In 1954, he founded his private landscape architecture firm, Lewis Clarke Associates, and created several landscape designs for community college campuses, commercial properties, residential estates and some of the country’s first enclosed malls. Notable works include the gates of the North Carolina governor’s mansion in Raleigh and the golf courses at Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island, S.C., and at Linville Ridge in Linville. Lewis also designed the master plans for Elon University in Elon, Research Triangle Institute in Durham, the Fayetteville Street Mall in Raleigh, and the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro. The North Carolina Zoological Park was the first zoo in America designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the animals’ natural habitats. This innovative design literally opened doors for “caged” animals all over the world and allowed visitors to see many species in more natural environments. The impact of this design is still seen in the planning of zoological parks today.
In 1980, Lewis was named a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architecture. Over the course of his career Lewis received numerous awards, including awards presented by First Ladies of the United States Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan. Easily recognized by his jaunty gait and his corkscrew ponytail, Lewis was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. Lewis could always find an adventure, whether it was camping throughout the United Kingdom and the southeast U.S., jumping ship to explore the Caribbean, boating North Carolina waterways, teaching scuba at the YMCA or diving along the eastern seaboard. In the 50s, he and Kit piloted a small airplane across the U.S., with an accidental excursion into Mexico. When he wasn’t on an adventure, Lewis spent much of his time painting, writing and and illustrating children's stories and playing competitive darts. He loved spending time in Beaufort and was an active part of that community.
Lewis was a fantastic storyteller and artist, crafting elaborate tales and characters for his children and grandchildren, complete with illustrations. Letters sent while children were away at camp featured the chronicles of Happyfoot and Jonathan the Seagull, and walks down any street were turned into epic adventures. Lewis’ remarkable ability to take the ordinary and make it exceptional captivated his family and friends. His stories, Watkin's Rabbit and Mopey, will soon be published. The family hopes this will allow children to enjoy the stories they so cherished for years to come.
He is survived by his sister, Aileen Jones; his children, Nigel Clarke, Jennifer Parker, Rachel Clarke and Lisa Ellison; his grandchildren, Katherine, Sarah and Cody; and his good friend, Yona Owens.
Lewis was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Kit Clarke; and by his brother, Graham Clarke.
Arrangements are by RDU Cremations.
(Paid obituary)
