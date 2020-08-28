Bobby C. Wright, 70, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Durham VA Health Care in Durham.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Bishop Arnie Rowland. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Bobby was born June 24, 1950, in Summerville, S.C. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. His faith was rooted in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bobby will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Wright of the home; daughters, Ann Woolard of Atlantic Beach and Mary Brown and husband Bobby of Littleton; sons, Bobby C. Wright Jr. and wife Rachel of San Antonio, Texas, Wes Sharpe and wife Jill of Apex, Timothy Wright of Atlantic Beach, Chris Wright and wife Ashley of Tarboro and Johnny Wright of Atlantic Beach; sisters, Suzie Browning and Pat Buck, both of South Carolina; grandchildren, Samuel Wright, Megan Wright, Makenzie Wright, Ryleigh Wright, Collin Sharpe, Luke Sharpe, Cameron Wright, Ryan Wright, Nicholas Woolard, Jake Tucker, Nicole Woolard, Joshua Woolard, Sara Woolard and Kaitlyn Woolard.
Bobby was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Wright.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
