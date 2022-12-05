It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Craig, also known as Patrick, was born on May 25, 1995, in Morehead City, North Carolina. From the day he was born, he brought joy into the world and could light up the room with his precious smile. After graduating from North Gate High School in Coweta County, Georgia, he then continued his education at West Georgia College where he earned his Associate Degree.
A lover of nature, Patrick spent countless hours exploring and appreciating the coast, Portsmouth Island, the home of his ancestors, being one of his favorite destinations. Volunteering for 5 years with the Cape Lookout National Seashore on the island, he would agree with most that Portsmouth Island is one of the most beautiful places in North Carolina. He was a proud member of the Friends of Portsmouth Island, working to promote and encourage the preservation of historic structures and the island. Working as a Security Officer with the NC Ferry Division was the perfect fit for his love of our coast.
Patrick loved technology and had a natural ability to fix anything. He loved helping his dad with everything around the house. One of his favorite possessions was his car, he loved that car. He also loved to fish and try new recipes. Patrick constantly took pictures of the sunset and moonlight reflecting off the water of Pamlico Sound, perfectly capturing the pure beauty of our area.
Patrick was an old soul who had an old-fashioned politeness toward women. He had a loving relationship with his mother, always taking care of her. Their love for each other was obvious, “I love you more” was the last thing they would say to each other every day.
Patrick was a loving son and supportive brother. Those remaining to cherish his memory include his loving parents, Craig Eugene and Barbara Gaskins-Eugene of Havelock; brother, H. Phillip Gaskins of Morehead City; aunt and uncle, Frances and Larry Eubanks of Morehead City; loving cousins, Mark Eubanks (Teri) of Morehead City, Ashley Eubanks (Ethan) of Raleigh, Candace Prajapati (Pesh) of Raleigh; and several other cousins from Raleigh and South Carolina; along with his best mate, his dog, Cali.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.