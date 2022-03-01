Bertha Faye Griffin, 80, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service was held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church of Newport with Jeff Mizell officiating.
She is survived by her son, David Perry and wife, Julie of Newport; Michael Perry and wife, Ashley of Morehead City; Steven Griffin and wife, Jennifer of Broad Creek; daughter, Jackie Jarrett and husband, David Grandy of Morehead City; seven grandchildren: Toni Willis, Kalen Perry, Gregory Jarrett, Kiley Griffin, Anderson Perry, Bennett Perry, and Ryan Perry; three great grandchildren, Junuh Gooch, Jordan Gooch, and Alyssa Unwin; and niece, Darlene Ipock of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruth Goodwin; husband, Robert Allen Griffin Sr.; sister, Guelda Salter.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
