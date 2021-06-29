Capt. Brantley Kearney, 86, of Havelock, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
His service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City with Dr. Matthew Long officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock.
His visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
