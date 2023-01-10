Allen H. Beaulieu, 88, Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at home.
Allen Beaulieu left us to be with Our Lord on January 3, leaving behind his wife of 64 years, Loretta (Parlato) and his 5 sons and daughters in-law, Peter (Nancy), Steven (Sharon), Jerry (Gail), David (Kathy) and Ken (Stacy) and his 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Rome Beaulieu, his sister, Jean Webster and brother, Paul Beaulieu.
Allen split his college time with service to our country in the 1st Infantry of the US Army. He returned to graduate from the University of Vermont and start a career as a Mechanical Engineer with Fairbanks Morse and Foley Cat. He was an active member of the Society of Naval Architects, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Propeller Clubs of Pittsburgh, and New York City.
Allen thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, spending summers at the beloved family cabin in Vermont, playing golf, traveling, hunting, fishing, boating and playing cards with his many friends at Brandywine Bay. Allen balanced a serious commitment to the welfare of his family with a sense of humor that would sneak up on you. Allen stood as a pillar of honesty and integrity which earned him the love and respect of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Allen will be forever in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 16, 2023, at Saint Egbert Catholic Church, 1706 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC. 28557
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Keith Friend Memorial, Semper Fi & America’s Fund, 825 College Boulevard, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. The Keith Friend Memorial directs contributions from the national organization to benefit wounded service members of all branches of the US Armed Forces in the Morehead City area.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
