Sandra “Sandy” Carroll Herman, 66, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
Sandra (Sandy) Carroll Herman was born in Lodi, Ohio, on July 1, 1956, to Dr. William and Marian Carroll, the fifth of seven siblings. She graduated from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC in 1978. While at Atlantic Christian, she met her husband, Bandy Herman. They were married on August 4th, 1984. Their daughter, Kate, was born in 1988.
Sandy was a teacher for 32 years, at Beaufort Elementary in Carteret County and Cedar Grove Elementary in Nash County. Over her career as a second grade and kindergarten teacher, she taught over 700 students. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
She is survived by her husband, Bandy Herman of Morehead City, N.C.; her daughter, Katherine (Kate) Herman of New York, N.Y.; siblings, Linda Matthews of Wilmington, N.C.; Bob Carroll of Baltimore, M.D.; Karen Crawley of Kinston, N.C.; Patty Paramore of Greenville, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gloria Daley and Billy Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in her name to KidneyCAN, a non-profit working to accelerate cures for kidney cancer; https://kidneycan.org.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
