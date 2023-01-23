Edna Wade Buck, 88, of Crab Point, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Stanley E. Buck Jr., Rev. Ricky Miller, and Rev. Marty Welch Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 21st Munden Funeral Home.
Edna was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1934, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Walter Troy Wade and Martha Willis Wade. She could be described as a beautiful Christian woman whose faith guided her along her life’s journey. Edna freely shared her love for the Lord with others and joyfully served the Lord at her church, Crab Point Freewill Baptist, where she was a member. In her earlier years, she was actively involved there, she loved singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and serving as their Youth Director.
Being a mother was a role she took seriously, she adored her family and took great pleasure in being a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Valley Buck Chadwick and husband Ronald of Crab Point; sons, Stanley Earl Buck Jr. and wife Peggy of Tarboro and Rocky Walter Buck of Crab Point; sisters, Gloria Diane “Ann” Bowers and husband Jerry of Morehead City and Sharon Wade Buck and husband Terry of Crab Point; grandchildren, Stanley Earl “Lee” Buck III, Joshua Wayne Buck (Lindsey), Amanda Buck Collins (Zeb), Shane Scott (Dair), and Justin Scott (Lauren); and great-grandchildren, Logan Buck, Chloe Buck, Cayden Buck, Skyla Driver, Shawn Pulley, and Remi “L.B.” Collins; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Earl Buck, in 2012; daughter and son-in-law, Vonda and Dewey Scott; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Rosaline Wade; brother, Tony W. Wade; and nephews, Terry Eugene Buck II and Douglas Wade Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church, 2301 Crab Point Loop Rd., Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
