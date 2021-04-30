Kenneth "Kenny" Salmon, 49, of Newport, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Katrina Meloy-Salmon of the home; sons, Dylan Alexander Lawrence of Newport and Kenneth Salmon Jr. of Kentucky; stepdaughter, Laura Meloy of Youngsville; stepson, Zachary Meloy of Newport; sister, Nancy Hackler of Maysville; a grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, the family has asked for donations to be sent to Munden Funeral Home to help with final costs, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or call 252-726-8066.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
