Elizabeth “Betty” Coatney Shelton, 97, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her son, Steve Shelton of Huntsville, Ala.; daughter, Cheryl Shelton-Roberts of Morehead City; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Coatney; and her seven siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, P.O. Box 1005, Morehead City, NC 28557, or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals online at aspca.org.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
