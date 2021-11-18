Lou Price Nicks, 100, of Penney Farms, Fla., died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at The Pavilion for Healthcare at Penney Retirement Community in Penney Farms.
Memorial services are at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Penney Memorial Church with Chaplain Evelyn “Dolly” Hillman presiding. Broadus Raines Funeral Home in Green Cove Springs, Fla., is handling arrangements. You may view the Memorial Service live at facebook.com/PMCPenneyFarmsFlorida/. Later, the service may be viewed at
Mrs. Nicks, born on July 24, 1921, in Martinsville, Virginia, was the daughter of Dr. Harvey V. and Helen King Price. After having been graduated from Martinsville High School, Mrs. Nicks finished Fairfax Hall Junior College, Waynesboro Va., in 1940. She was graduated magna cum laude from Atlantic Christian College (renamed Barton College), Wilson, NC in 1977, after all three of her children had finished the colleges of their choice.
Mrs. Nicks was married to the Reverend Robert L. Nicks in 1943 and they served Ann Street UMC in Beaufort, NC and other churches in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Mrs. Nicks held several offices in the United Methodist Women in the Conference and also served as treasurer of the Southeastern Jurisdiction School of Missions. She worked for five years for the North Carolina Fund, a non-profit study of the causes of poverty in North Carolina, organized by Governor Terry Sanford.
Mrs. Nicks also was a member of the Woman’s Clubs of Raleigh, Wilmington, and Beaufort, NC. Her avocation was writing and was awarded The Denny Cup in 1997 for the best creative writing on the campus at Atlantic Christian College and a silver bowl in 1983 for the first place in the Tar Heel Writers’ Round Table for a poem entitled “Christiania.” After moving to Penney Retirement Community, Penney Farms, Florida, Mrs. Nicks was a member of Penney Writers and wrote many recollections of her life.
Mrs. Nicks is survived by her son, John Freeman Nicks, and wife, Alice Darden Nicks, of Galena, OH; two daughters, Mariana Nicks Rooker, and husband, James Randolph Rooker of Yorktown, VA; and Nancy Lou Nicks Stephenson, husband, Thomas Patrick Stephenson of Beaufort, NC; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Rett International to help find a cure for a disease that affects Lou’s great-granddaughter, Julia Fitzpatrick. Rett International, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246 or rettsyndrome.org.
