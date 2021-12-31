REVA LOUISE WHEELER STYRON, Cedar Island
Reva Louise Wheeler Styron, 65, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Duke Regional Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ANNA MAE SALTER ALLEN, Newport
Anna Mae Salter Allen, 104, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. At the families request, masks will be required. Ms. Allen was born in Bettie, North Carolina, on November 15, 1917, to the late Luther Salter and Minnie Gertrude Salter.
MILLIE LEE, Morehead City
Millie Lee, 82, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Novella Epps Davis Lacey, New Bern
Novella Epps Davis Lacey, 101, of New Bern passed on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her service is 11:00 AM, Wednesday January 5, 2021 at Oscar's Mortuary. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
