Robert Ervin Smith, 87, of Hubert, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Premier Healthcare in Jacksonville.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born June 12, 1932, in High Bridge, N.J., the son of the late Ervin and Hazel Lake Smith. Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Bob is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Sylvia Loskowski Smith of the home; sons, Jeffrey Smith of New Jersey and Scott Smith of Montana; daughter, Kimberly Felts of Stella; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Swansboro Soccer Association, 1202 Hammocks Beach Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
