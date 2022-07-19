Lisa Hughes, Harkers Island
Lisa Davis Hughes, 65, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bruce Jones, Beaufort
Bruce "Keith" Jones, 60, of Beaufort NC, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday July 26, 2022 in the Chapel of Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Michael Hapgood, Beaufort
Michael Reed Hapgood, 61, of Beaufort passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Michael was born at Camp LeJeune to Doris and Bill Hapgood, who predeceased him. He attended Coastal Carolina Community College and East Carolina University where he met his future wife Allison Skinner Hapgood.
DORIS JEAN SIZEMORE, Newport
Doris Jean Sizemore went to Heaven on July 17th, 2022, formerly a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, recently a resident of Newport, North Carolina. Doris was born September 16th, 1950, in Frederick, Maryland. She graduated from Brunswick High School and went to work.
CANDY HARDIN JEWETT, Newport
Candy Hardin Jewett (MeMaw), 65 of Newport, NC, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Candy was born in Edenton, NC on January 31, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Richard H. Hardin Sr. and Mary James Hardin.
JEFFREY EDWARD DAY, Newport
Jeffrey Edward Day, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Jeffrey was born on May 10, 1968, in Statesville, North Carolina to the late Ralph and Brenda Day.
