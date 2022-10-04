Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
Clara was born on October 25, 1950, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Clarence Sanderson and Gloria Norris Whaley. Clara worked for over 31 years with the Carteret County School System as a 7th-grade math teacher, before her retirement. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for her family during the holidays. Clara was a loving and devoted mother and daughter, taking care of her mother until her health made her too weak. During the holidays she loved taking trips to Myrtle Beach to watch the holiday shows and do some shopping. She loved to go to the church bazaar, often purchasing a cake or a pie. When at home Clara loved working in her yard.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Wallace and husband Eddie of Morehead City; mother, Gloria Norris Whaley of Morehead City; stepbrother, Leo Whaley Jr. of Chesapeake, VA.; stepmother, Vivian Braswell of Morehead City; and grand fur babies, Baily and Zoey
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Sanderson; her stepfather, Sam Whaley; and maternal grandparents, Leslie and Bonnie Wilke Norris.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends can submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
